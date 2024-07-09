Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Several ancient Bitcoin addresses have been activated within a relatively short span of time
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 20:15
    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent update from the Whale Alert service, a dormant address containing 24 Bitcoins ($1.4 million) has been activated for the first time in more than 11 years. 

    Advertisement

    This is already the second ancient address that has sprung back to life within the last 24 hours. 

    Two hours ago, Whale Alert spotted an address containing $8.6 million worth of Bitcoin that was activated after more than 10 years of dormancy. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses

    Related
    Germany Halfway Through Selling BTC Reserves, Data Shows
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 16:05
    Germany Halfway Through Selling BTC Reserves, Data Shows
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Similar addresses also woke up on July 8 and July 6 with $2.7 million and $8.1 million worth of Bitcoin, respectively. 

    Overall, Whale Alert has already recorded 10 re-activated Satoshi-era Bitcoin addresses in July so far, which is an unusually high number. 

    It is not immediately clear why so many old addresses are coming out of dormancy as of recently. In late June, a Bitcoin address 

    The latest re-activation of an ancient Bitcoin address coincided with the price of the largest cryptocurrency reclaiming the $58,000 level in a hopeful sign for bulls. 

    Related
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on Major Milestone
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 16:00
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on Major Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, new Bitcoin whales are currently in the process of realizing losses. At the same time, market analyst Cole Garner has noted that the largest Bitcoin whales are currently in "heavy accumulation." According to Garner, the current behavior of major whales resembles the previous two cycle bottoms. 

    The largest cryptocurrency recently suffered from strong headwinds, including Mt. Gox repayments. However, it is now bouncing back after US-based spot ETFs recorded $438 million worth of inflows in just two days. This undermines the popular bearish narrative about ETF buyers potentially liquidating their holdings en masse in case of a severe downturn. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Jul 9, 2024 - 20:24
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Three Important Events for Crypto Market to Watch This Week, Chainlink Whales Purchase $76 Million in LINK, Peter Brandt Issues Grim BTC Price Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 9, 2024 - 20:24
    Three Important Events for Crypto Market to Watch This Week, Chainlink Whales Purchase $76 Million in LINK, Peter Brandt Issues Grim BTC Price Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Germany Halfway Through Selling BTC Reserves, Data Shows
    Jul 9, 2024 - 20:24
    Germany Halfway Through Selling BTC Reserves, Data Shows
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phoenix Memecoin ($PHNX) Launches with Innovative Tokenomics and Community Focus
    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Three Important Events for Crypto Market to Watch This Week, Chainlink Whales Purchase $76 Million in LINK, Peter Brandt Issues Grim BTC Price Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD