Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Miner capitulation typically indicates bottoming conditions, according to CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 6:09
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant, has stated that Bitcoin miner capitulation is still not over. 

    Advertisement

    He pointed to historical data which shows that such capitulation phases typically end when the daily average mined value is 40% of the yearly average. However, it currently stands at 72%. 

    The term "miner capitulation" refers to a period when cryptocurrency miners are struggling to make ends meet due to declining profitability. Miners are forced to liquidate their Bitcoin reserves due to declining prices and fees. Even though pundits pay a lot of attention to Mt. Gox's repayments and the German government's selling spree, the predicament of miners is also one of the key bearish factors. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days
    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details

    Related
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 18:49
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The hashrate recently declined to 552 EH/s after reaching its current peak of 657 EH/s, according to data provided by Blockchain.com. This indicates that a lot of miners are currently in the process of switching off their equipment.

    Last week, CryptoQuant noted that substantial hashrate drops historically tend to be signals of bottoming conditions. 

    A "boring" market   

    Ju believes that the price action is going to be boring over the next few months, but he urged market participants to remain bullish in the long term while avoiding excessive risks. 

    According to data provided by CryptoQuant, the cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $59,064 after peaking at $59,322 earlier this Wednesday. 

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 19:31
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Earlier this month, Ju stated that a "boring" Bitcoin was a buying opportunity.   

    Last week, the largest cryptocurrency plummeted below the $54,000 level. However, the bulls have since managed to regain some ground due to strong inflows recorded by Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  On July 9, these products recorded $216.4 million of net inflows. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:11
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:11
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:11
    Satoshi-Era Wallets Keep Returning from Dormancy, and It's Highly Unusual
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of Meme Poodles: A New Dog Trend in the Crypto Scene?
    Flipster Launches Trading Competitions with 150,000 USDT worth of prizes to Celebrate 1st Anniversary
    Phoenix Memecoin ($PHNX) Launches with Innovative Tokenomics and Community Focus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD