Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 7:19
    GameStop's Strategy-like Bitcoin pivot receives mixed reception
    Advertisement
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis is not impressed by GameStop's Bitcoin pivot. 

    Advertisement

    "If you're a public company that can't figure out a business model, buy bitcoin!" he quipped.

    The 54-year-old angel investor has joked that this could be great advice if Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor ends up buying $1 trillion worth of Bitcoin.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Bitcoin (BTC) Mini-Death Cross Originates, Key XRP Breakthrough Turns to be Fakeout? Dogecoin (DOGE) Only Top Asset Didn't Do It
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset

    As reported by U.Today, the video game retailer, which appeared at the center of the meme coin mania in 2021, announced that it had adopted the flagship cryptocurrency as a reserve asset.

    Advertisement

    The announcement helped to boost the GameStop stock in after-hours trading. However, it had virtually no impact on the Bitcoin price.

    Some community members have celebrated the GameStop news as a positive development for corporate Bitcoin adoption, which has so far struggled to gain significant traction. Strategy's Saylor described it as a "step in the right direction."

    Related
    GameStop Finally Launches Its Crypto and NFT Wallet
    Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:37
    GameStop Finally Launches Its Crypto and NFT Wallet
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    James Check, the former lead analyst at Glassnode, did not share this excitement. He recalled his semi-facetious prediction about how "zombie companies" of the likes of GameStop would mark the market's top by adopting Saylor-like Bitcoin strategies. The fact that "serious" companies are not rushing to adopt Bitcoin is not a good sign, according to the on-chain analyst.

    That said, it is worth noting that GameStop boasts $4.6 billion of cash on its balance sheet. The company also has a market cap of over $11 billion.

    #GameStop #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 5:54
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 26, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Mini-Death Cross Originates, Key XRP Breakthrough Turns to be Fakeout? Dogecoin (DOGE) Only Top Asset Didn't Do It
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Bitcoin (BTC) Mini-Death Cross Originates, Key XRP Breakthrough Turns to be Fakeout? Dogecoin (DOGE) Only Top Asset Didn't Do It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD