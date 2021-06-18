Leading U.S. Grocery Chain to Let Shoppers Buy and Sell Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies

H-E-B, one of the leading U.S. grocery retailers, will install Coin Cloud’s cryptocurrency ATMs in 29 stores, according to a report by Texas publication Laredo Morning Times.

The San Antonio-headquartered supermarket chain will allow shoppers to buy and sell Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

In 2020, consumer research company Dunnhumby ranked H-E-B as America’s number one grocer before e-commerce behemoth Amazon dethroned it this year.



Coin Cloud and CoinFlip, the two largest crypto ATM operators, have already installed thousands of teller machines across the States.



Presently, there are 21,782 cryptocurrency ATMs in the world, with an overwhelming majority of them being located in the U.S.