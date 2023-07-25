Leading Pro-XRP Legal Figure's Social Media Account Hacked

Alex Dovbnya
Prominent pro-XRP lawyer Jeremy Hogan's official Twitter account has been hacked, mirroring similar cyberattack on fellow pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton earlier this year
Leading Pro-XRP Legal Figure's Social Media Account Hacked
Jeremy Hogan, a high-profile lawyer and prominent supporter of Ripple's XRP, has fallen prey to a cyberattack, resulting in the hacking of his Twitter account.

This hack follows a recent court decision declaring that secondary XRP sales are not securities, a ruling the SEC has stated it plans to appeal.

On Hogan's Twitter account, fraudulent tweets have been promoting Ripple scams and giving away an "XRP V2.0 NFT Collection" to all XRP holders and nonholders. The last legitimate tweet posted by Hogan was four days ago.

The hackers are leveraging Hogan's well-regarded status within the crypto community to advocate for spurious claims.

Tweets from the compromised account are inviting users to join a "celebration with free XRP tokens" and urging them to "claim your tokens now and celebrate the victory with us." These claims are, of course, fake.

Hogan's official account is known for its solid legal perspectives on XRP and its ongoing legal battle with the SEC, rather than promotional activities.

This incident mirrors a similar hack that occurred in early June, where John Deaton, another notable pro-XRP attorney, was targeted.

As reported by U.Today, Deaton's phone was compromised following a relentless cyberattack over several days, resulting in unauthorized access to his Twitter account.

The hackers exploited Deaton's standing in the crypto sector to unveil a new digital token called LAW, touting it as an innovative addition to the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape and encouraging followers to claim the token via a linked website.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

