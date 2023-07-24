Musk's Social Media Platform Edges Closer to Adopting Crypto

Mon, 07/24/2023 - 16:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk's rebranded social media platform X, previously Twitter, inching closer to embracing cryptocurrency payments
Musk's Social Media Platform Edges Closer to Adopting Crypto
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, is moving closer to adopting cryptocurrency payments.

Twitter Payments LLC, a crucial part of the potential "X Coin" system, has recently obtained licenses from several states to process crypto transactions.

This significant development follows January reports of Twitter's interest in diversifying revenue streams and introducing an "everything app" that might involve fiat and later cryptocurrency payments.

Earlier this year, the Financial Times reported Twitter's plans to add support for cryptocurrency payments, causing the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to surge by 7%. However, these gains were later tempered.

A team led by Esther Crawford, Twitter's director of product management and now CEO of Twitter Payments, was appointed to lay out the payment infrastructure.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Rare Pattern That Might Push Price 20,000%: Analyst
Some critics have expressed concerns about potential regulatory challenges, technology costs and the need to win consumer trust, especially following Twitter's abrupt retraction of its rumored plans to launch a crypto wallet under Musk's leadership.

It is unclear whether X will eventually support Dogecoin, but it seems the controversial entrepreneur has not completely abandoned his interest in cryptocurrencies.

In the midst of this development, Twitter went through a massive rebranding led by Musk, changing its name to X and replacing the iconic blue bird logo with "X." This new identity was part of Musk's strategy to salvage the company from potential bankruptcy due to declining ad revenue.

Musk's innovative move into crypto payments could be seen as an attempt to revitalize the platform and provide an edge against new competitors like Meta's Threads.

#Twitter #Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Coinbase v. SEC: Legal Expert Breaks Down Schedule and Surprising Twist
07/24/2023 - 16:07
Coinbase v. SEC: Legal Expert Breaks Down Schedule and Surprising Twist
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Layer 2 Testnet Hits 32 Million Transaction Milestone: Details
07/24/2023 - 15:52
Shiba Inu Layer 2 Testnet Hits 32 Million Transaction Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Whales Add Billions to Their Bags Quick – Here's What They May Be Hoping For
07/24/2023 - 15:32
DOGE Whales Add Billions to Their Bags Quick – Here's What They May Be Hoping For
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan