Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Unveils Plans for Revolutionary Shibarium Platform

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has revealed his plans for new decentralized platform called Shibarium

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has unveiled his plans for a Layer-2 solution called Shibarium. In a recent blog post, Kusama discussed his journey toward developing the platform and the challenges he has faced along the way.

Kusama explained that his goal for 2022 was to create a platform that was different and viable for the common ecosystem, not just for scammy projects.

He also emphasized the importance of finding the best team possible for the job. Despite facing criticism and adversity, Kusama remained focused on his goal, working tirelessly to bring Shibarium to fruition.

However, Kusama acknowledged that the toll the project had taken on his mental health was significant, leading him to take a spiritual journey to recenter himself.

Ads Ads

He has since returned to the project, working with the Shibarium team to develop new relationships and friendships that will help bring the platform to life.

Kusama emphasized that Shibarium will be a decentralized platform that welcomes everyone but also stressed the importance of respecting the hard work and achievements of the Shib community. He also expressed his gratitude to community members, who have worked tirelessly to make the project a success.

In addition to discussing Shibarium, Kusama also addressed the issue of "breeds," calling for an end to the practice. While acknowledging that some may disagree with his stance, Kusama explained that he believes breeds undermine the unity of the Shib community.

On top of that, he discussed Shiba Inu's metaverse project, the Welly collaboration, as well as the project's fashion partnerships.

As reported by U.Today, the launch of the beta version of Shibarium could take place as soon as this week.