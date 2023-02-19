Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Shibarium Beta

Sun, 02/19/2023 - 09:15
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has confirmed the imminent release of the Shibarium beta, as announced in a Twitter exchange that has created a buzz among SHIB fans
Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has hinted at the imminent release of Shibarium beta, as per a Twitter exchange that took place on Feb. 19.

The conversation began when Twitter user YourPOP, a prominent member of the SHIB community, announced that Kusama had stated that the Shibarium beta would be live next week.

This news was greeted with enthusiasm by the SHIB community, which has been eagerly awaiting the release of the game-changing layer-2 solution. 

However, Twitter user SHIBARMY CANADA expressed concern and caution, suggesting that there was no public information available regarding the release date of Shibarium while also implying that YourPOP's announcement may have been clickbait.

SHIBARMY CANADA further stated that the release of Shibarium would not be announced by a YouTuber.

Kusama himself then jumped into the conversation, hinting that YourPOP is actually correct, and that those who had doubted him would owe him an apology.

The excitement surrounding Shibarium has been building for months now. Despite the community's skepticism, Kusama's endorsement of YourPOP's announcement

As reported by U.Today, some SHIB fans expected the beta version of Shibarium to debut on Valentine's Day based on some hints left by the lead developer, but it wasn't the case. However, the layer-2 solution appears to be ready, according to the lead developer. 

Kusama recently addressed personal and professional challenges faced by the Shiba Inu team. He revealed that he had been targeted by a coordinated FUD campaign.  

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

