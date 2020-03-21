Back
Last Week’s Top Performer Named Amid Major Coins, and It Is Not Bitcoin (BTC)

Sat, 03/21/2020 - 17:03
  • Vladislav Sopov

    With the dust settling after the crypto market carnage, now is the right time to find out which tokens, if any, met it locked and loaded.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Over the last seven days, the crypto price pumps and dumps went through the community narratives and sentiments like a chainsaw through wood. New 'top performers' and 'ultimate hedges' have been elected and decimated on a daily basis. This roller coaster ride is nowhere near the end, so we can only make preliminary conclusions.

From Day Trading to Fundamentals

When the price of Bitcoin (BTC) hit the $3,200 level in one-minute candle on BitMEX, several traders remembered the motto from 2018 - 'I'm here for the technology'. Alongside that motto, some analysts have figured out that high-tech cryptocurrency systems may also be the most profitable during tough times. Here's what was noticed by Terry Langston, a wealthy manager and fintech advocate:

According to Langston, the splendid performance of Dash (DASH) could be explained by its widespread usage as an exchange tool and fundamental supremacy.

Yesterday, Dash (DASH) surged 144% from the low of 'Black Friday' as its price skyrocketed from $31 to $77 this week. 

What About Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC), which had been called the 'hedge against volatility' and 'safe haven asset', failed to rapidly recover. It grew 82.5% after seeing the third worst carnage in its history. Yesterday, the price of Bitcoin touched $7,000 level some exchanges. The crypto king failed to hold these gains in the face of aggressive sellers, but some top-class traders treated this as one more splendid opportunity to 'buy on the dip'.

Yesterday, the price of Ethereum (ETH) went up 76.7% from its March 13th low, while Binance Coin (BNB) went up 113%.

Mid-Caps Don't Care 

Ironically, this week brought a couple of splendid opportunities for the holders of tokens outside the Top-50. For instance, after the Steemit platform hard forked, its native asset Steem (STEEM) surged up unbelievably by 220% in 20 hours.

This hard fork was applauded by the Crypto Twitter inhabitants as a textbook example of the community-driven victory that has allowed the people behind the coin to regain control of it.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

Sat, 03/21/2020 - 18:10
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price could record another huge drop if it fails to hold this important level

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The cryptocurrency market continues to see a lot of indecision as bulls and bears continue to wrestle over control. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $6,000 once again, the latter could score a resounding victory

Playing tug-of-war

Trader Big Cheds recently tweeted that the bulls were 'working hard' to hold the $6,000 level. The top coin is currently changing hands at $6,139 at press time. 

The bears did manage to push the price lower on multiple occasions today, but they are yet to get behind the wheel. 

Back to $4k?

If the BTC price breaks below the above-mentioned once again, it will most probably resume its downtrend, according to trader Cred. After that, he expects the orange coin to be stuck within its previous intraday range. 

As reported by U.Today, BTC rocketed to nearly $7,000 on March 20, but this move was followed by a 20 percent pullback. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

