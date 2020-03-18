Back
Steem (STEEM) Token Suddenly Surges 40 Percent. Here's Why

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 17:13
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The price of STEEM explodes after the community came up with its own blockchain

The price of STEEM, the native token of the Steem blockchain, has just exploded, surging more than 40 percent at 16:40 UTC. It hit an intraday high of $0.198 before giving up some of its gains.  

STEEM
image by coinstats.app

Steemians launch a decentralized blockchain    

This sudden spike comes after the Steem community announced the launch of a new blockchain called Hive in an apparent attempt to spite Tron CEO Justin Sun who was accused of trying to take over the network

Steemians will be able to receive their tokens through an airdrop, which excludes Steemit's 'ninja-mine' stake that was the bone of contention. 

Binance to support the hard fork

Binance, the exchange that got embroiled in the governance crisis, has already supported the forthcoming hard fork that is expected to be launched on March 20. 

#Steem Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Find New Way to Cash In on COVID-19 Pandemic. Don't Be Fooled

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 19:11
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) scammers do not miss an opportunity to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic by impersonating the WHO

Scammers do not hesitate to exploit the coronavirus epidemic for their personal gains. 

According to Sophos' security researcher Chester Wisniewski, they are now impersonating the World Health Organization (WHO) in an attempt to get donations in Bitcoin (BTC). 

Don't send your coins to crooks

The screenshot shared by Wisniewski shows an e-mail that was supposedly sent by the WHO. Bad actors claim that they want to raise money for a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was recently formed together with the United Nations Foundation to combat the spreading pandemic. Apart from receiving support from such giants as Facebook and Google, the fund also collects individual donations

However, those who will be gullible enough to send crypto to the Bitcoin address included in the e-mail will only enrich those who concocted this scam. 

Watch out for other coronavirus scams

With both Donald Trump and Angela Merkel comparing the coronavirus pandemic to World War II, it's no stranger that the fear is about to reach a tipping point, which plays right into the hands of scammers.

As reported by U.Today, some of them also promise to accept orders for face masks or promise to provide their clients with a list of infected individuals in their region in exchange for BTC. 

#Cryptocurrency Scam

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

