LABS Group Announces Dividends Campaign for Kunang Kunang Tent Resort Early Investors

Wed, 07/26/2023 - 13:37
Vladislav Sopov
Platform reaffirms its commitment to building transparent and fair mechanism for investing in real estate with crypto
An award-winning resort in East Java, Indonesia, is launching its first-ever dividends campaign to reward its earliest backers as LABS Group streamlines investments in real estate through tokenization of fractionalized ownership.

Kunang Kunang Tent Resort investors grab their dividends from LABS Group

According to the official announcement shared by the team of LABS Group, the first batch of rewards was successfully distributed between early investors of the Kunang Kunang Tent Resort project based in Indonesia.

Through the mechanisms of LABS Group, a couple of investors funded this revolutionary project from its onset. In order to share the success of the project fairly, LABS Group is excited to distribute dividends to its first community members.

The resort is operated by Gravity Resorts, a highly reputable hotel management team. Since its opening in April 2022, it scored impressive rankings on Booking.com (9.6), Agoda (9.3) and Google Review (4.8/5).

Bernard Lau, CEO of LABS Group, highlights the importance of investments from early backers to the progress of the project and all of its accomplishments:

Our early investors have been instrumental in turning the vision of the Kunang Kunang Tent Resort into a reality. We're excited to reciprocate their trust and faith in our platform by distributing dividends that demonstrate the financial potential of blockchain-based real estate investments.

As covered by U.Today previously, LABS Group is among the most technically advanced platforms for fractionalized investing in real estate through cryptocurrency tokens.

LABS Inked a Partnership with RioDeFi to Advance Tokenized Real-Estate Deals

It allows a new generation of investors to leverage the disruptive power of cryptocurrency while buying shares in upcoming development ventures.

Owner's Circle NFT collection goes live

As a form of appreciation a, LABS Group is launching the Owner's Circle NFT drop. The NFTs can be purchased with LABS' native eponymous token.

Holders of much-anticipated NFTs will be able to get periodic rewards from profits generated from resort operations managed by LABS Group.

As such, Owner's Circle NFTs become yield-bearing tokens: their holders will be able to benefit from LABS Group's success by earning Binance Coin (BNB) payouts.

