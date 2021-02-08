Kraken Halts Sign-Ups Due to Immense Demand

Mon, 02/08/2021 - 17:41
Alex Dovbnya
Kraken is struggling to deal with enormous traffic together with other major exchanges
Kraken Halts Sign-Ups Due to Immense Demand
Kraken, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has temporarily stopped accepting new users due to "extremely high" demand, according to its status page

"Sign-ups are temporarily disabled due to extremely high demand. Our engineers are still working to resolve the issue and we will share any updates as soon as they become available."  

Earlier today, Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, and other major exchanges were all experiencing technical issues following Bitcoin's wild jump to a new all-time high of $44,899. 

Bitcoin went on a record-shattering rally after e-car behemoth Tesla announced its mammoth $1.5 billion purchase of the flagship cryptocurrency.     

