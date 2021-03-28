KeyFi DeFi Platform Launches Token on BSC, Teases Pro Application Release

KeyFi, a next-gen assets management tool for decentralized financial protocols, has announced the launch of its KEYFI token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

KeyFi, a platform designed to ease asset management across decentralized financial protocols (DeFis), announces the release of its token on Binance Smart Chain and shares crucial listing, staking and development updates.

KeyFi token launched on BSC, listed on PancakeSwap (CAKE)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, KeyFi token is launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) today, March 28, 2021. Given the fact that the Ethereum (ETH) version of its token is already live, KeyFi becomes a multi-chain protocol.

Also, KeyFi announces listing its token on leading BSC-based decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap (CAKE). Staking instruments will also be available for KEYFI holders.

The KeyFi team recalls that all Uniswap (UNI) stakers should move their riches to the new V2 rewards contract as the V1 contract will not be active anymore.

Then, based on the results of the community referendum, one million KEYFI tokens will be allocated to Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Integration between KeyFi Core and KeyFi Pro app is in the cards

These announcements go hand-in-hand with the notable development progress of the KeyFi team. KeyFi Core instrument has been revamped with a new programming library.

This update will facilitate integration between KeyFi Core and KeyFi Pro applications. The latest details will be revealed soon: KEYFI stakers will be granted limited "early bird" access.

Recently, KeyFi mechanisms surpassed $1.5 million in total value locked that reflects the interest that DeFi enthusiasts have shown in the product.