Advertisement
AD

    Key SHIB Metric Explodes 3,988%, Here's What's Happening

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burns have demonstrated a tremendous increase overnight thanks to SHIB army’s persistence
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 8:38
    Key SHIB Metric Explodes 3,988%, Here's What's Happening
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Freshly updated figures published by the Shibburn website reveal that the SHIB army has increased their attempts to remove as much SHIB as they can from the meme coin’s circulating supply.

    Among the burn transactions’ details shared by the aforementioned wallet tracker, the was a single transfer that carried several tens of millions of Shiba Inu. In the meantime, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB continues to trade sideways, making regular attempts to break above the $0.0001700 level and return to its previous highs.

    SHIB burn rate jumps 3,988%

    Shibburn rate has reported that during the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has made an impressive advance of 3,988.31% with 71,187,963 SHIB meme coins. Most of this SHIB was driven to an unspendable blockchain wallet nineteen hours ago in a single 69,000,000 Shiba Inu chunk.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike

    The second largest burn transaction stands light years away from it as it carried 1,177,856 SHIB to the virtual furnace.

    Article image
    Image via Shibburn

    By now, according to the above data source, the SHIB team has managed to dispose of 410,727,566,358,907 SHIB. Almost all of it was burned by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, though, in May 2021. 583,356,677,611,049 SHIB continues to circulate in the cryptocurrency market.

    Related
    Binance CEO Faces SHIB Army's Pleading to Start Burning SHIB, Here's Why
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 14:44
    Binance CEO Faces SHIB Army's Pleading to Start Burning SHIB, Here's Why
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB rep teases imminent Shiba Inu ETF

    Earlier this week, the SHIB marketing lead Lucie published two posts on her X handle, in which she discussed the likelihood of fund managing companies launching an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Shiba Inu.

    The very first spot Bitcoin ETF was rolled out in January and now the crypto market is expecting the SEC to green-light an ETF tracking the spot price of Ethereum. Futures Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were approved and launched in 2021.

    Lucie believes that a SHIB ETF will “most definitely” happen and she tweeted that such an ETF would be great for SHIB and DeFi in general since it would increase the coin’s accessibility, regulation and security, as well as provide a major increase in demand and diversification for Shiba Inu.

    However, she noted that there are several key reasons why the launch of such a product might not be so great for SHIB and/or the DeFi space. Among those drawbacks, she named increased centralization, loss of direct SHIB ownership, and reduced engagement in DeFi protocols for ETF holders.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”
    Jul 12, 2024 - 8:32
    Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Jul 12, 2024 - 8:32
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    Jul 12, 2024 - 8:32
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Token (WXT) Debuts with a Stellar 18% Growth
    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key SHIB Metric Explodes 3,988%, Here's What's Happening
    Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD