Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Hashrate Just Reached New All-Time High

News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 06:13
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin network is the strongest it’s ever been as the hashrate hits a new all-time high
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin’s hashrate recently hit a new all-time high of more than 125 EH/s, meaning that the network of the world’s largest cryptocurrency is now the strongest it has ever been. 

image by blockchain.com

Because of this spike, the mining difficulty is expected to adjust 9.52 percent on July 13.     

Related
One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pools Announces Tie-Up with Three Arrows Capital

Mining death spiral has been canceled

The new peak flies in the face of the ‘mining death spiral’ narrative that was pervasive in the run-up to the May supply cut. 

Doomsayers claimed that miners would be switching off their equipment in droves due to the 50 percent reduction of their payouts.  

As noted by Kraken’s director of business development Dan Held, the FUD about the demise of the Bitcoin network has now been debunked once again.     

Instead of leaving the network, Bitcoin miners are actively investing in more efficient ASICs. Back in April, Bitmain started selling its next-generation miners (S19 and S19 Pro) back in April that boast computational horsepower of up to 115 TH/s. 

Another notable trend is the U.S. trying to steal China’s mining crown, with the likes of Peter Thiel-backed Layer1 aiming to reach 30 percent of the total hashrate by 2021.   

Related
Texas-Based Bitcoin Mining Startup Now Relies on Virtual Power Plant

A post-halving price rally 

Last week, U.Today reported that Bitcoin’s energy value, which is used to determine the intrinsic value of the network, also reached a new all-time high.

This was followed by the formation of another hash ribbon buy signal that took place on July 12.

Historically, Bitcoin would see significant price appreciation about 10 months after its previous two halvings.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
43 minutes ago

Great Bitcoin Bull Run Begins as Major Bullish Signal Is Confirmed: Capriole Investments Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
2 hours ago

Could Be Last Time You Can Buy Gold Below $2,000: Robert Kiyosaki
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

Chainlink (LINK) Storms into Top 10 After 40 Percent Rally While EOS Lags Behind
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies