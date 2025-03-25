Advertisement
    Key Bitcoin Demand Catalysts Uncovered by Peter Schiff: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 14:47
    Schiff's tweet comes as demand seems to return to markets
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, economist and long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff pointed out that Bitcoin demand currently stems from two primary sources — one being Michael Saylor-led Strategy's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition, and the other being speculators anticipating a potential U.S. Bitcoin reserve. Schiff's tweet comes as demand seems to be returning to markets, with Bitcoin once again surpassing $87,000.

    Schiff's statement highlights the impact of Strategy’s continuous Bitcoin accumulation, which has fueled market demand and inspired institutional interest.

    The most recent purchase, the latest in a series of almost weekly acquisitions since late October, saw Strategy acquire $584.1 million of Bitcoin after raising more than $700 million last week through the sale of its perpetual Strife preferred stock. This increased the stash of the dot-com-era-software-maker-turned-leveraged-Bitcoin-proxy to 506,137 BTC, which is about 2.4% of Bitcoin's 21 million total supply.

    Institutional interest continues to drive Bitcoin demand. Along similar lines, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is launching a Bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe, building on the success of its $48 billion U.S. fund that tracks the cryptocurrency.

    Demand returns to market

    Bitcoin surged 4.25% last week to close above $86,000, and the bulls continued their rally above $88,000 at the start of this week.

    Bitcoin reached a high of $88,804 on Monday, the most it has seen in nearly two weeks. Bitcoin was up 0.05% in the last 24 hours to $87,462, after reaching intraday highs of $87,997.

    Demand appears to be returning to the markets. According to the most recent CoinShares report, Bitcoin investment products saw inflows of $724 million last week, following five weeks of outflows.

    Bitcoin's relief rally is expected to face stiff resistance at the 50-day SMA at $89,994. If surpassed, that increases the chances of a rally to $95,000 and then to $100,000. Conversely, if the price turns down from current levels, support is expected at the daily SMA 200 at $85,221 and near $83,000. A drop below $83,000 could sink the Bitcoin price to $80,000.

