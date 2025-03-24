Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Market Alert Issued as Price Crosses $88,000: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 16:19
    Bitcoin reached intraday highs of $88,804
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Market Alert Issued as Price Crosses $88,000: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market value, extended its recovery from lows of $83,804 on Sunday into Monday, reaching intraday highs of $88,804. Bitcoin generally stayed around $85,000 during the weekend, constrained by concerns about inflation and the larger U.S. economy.

    Advertisement

    At press time, Bitcoin has increased by 4.24% in the previous 24 hours to $88,599, with most other cryptocurrencies trading in the green.

    Bitcoin's recent price surge has coincided with an increase in open interest. This has triggered the issuance of a Bitcoin market alert as leverage increases on the market.

    HOT Stories
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns

    According to CryptoQuant, as Bitcoin approached $88,000, open interest (OI) hit record levels above $32 billion. While this may seem positive, there is a catch: high open interest and rapid price increases raise the risk of liquidation cascades.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 14:54
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If the rally continues, the FOMO could fuel a parabolic move. But if bulls lose control, this might result in a sharp correction as over-leveraged positions get wiped out.

    In this light, CryptoQuant urges the crypto community to keep a lookout for sudden open interest (OI) shifts and Bitcoin's price action.

    Further volatility imminent?

    An increase in futures open interest on Binance has contributed to the Bitcoin OI surge, reinforcing the market's upbeat sentiment and signaling long-term gains.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 24
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 14:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    According to CoinGlass data, open interest on the Binance exchange's BTC-USDT futures surged by nearly 7,000 BTC ($614.6 million) in the early Monday trading session. In a tweet, CoinGlass noted that "about 7,000 BTC open interest was added on Binance futures." Open interest is the number of active (or open) contracts at any given time.

    "This is a good sign, volatility is coming," CoinGlass said, referring to the significant spike in open interest.

    Furthermore, Binance funding rates have remained positive, indicating a propensity for leveraged bullish (long) bets.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 16:10
    Jed McCaleb Speaks out About XRP Sales, Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies, SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 16:04
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Market Alert Issued as Price Crosses $88,000: Details
    Jed McCaleb Speaks out About XRP Sales, Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies, SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD