Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Tron Receives 2019 Jinse Finance Award as Most Innovative Blockchain

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Tron receives an award for being most innovative public chain as Tron acquires DLive streaming video platform for BitTorrent

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Tron Foundation and its chief executive Justin Sun have been very active expanding the Tron chain and adding numerous partners to it this year and in 2018.

Today, a Medium post from Tron reported that Tron has been granted the Jinse Finance award for being the most innovative blockchain in 2019 at the “Keeping Pace with the Time” award ceremony.

Tron awarded for its 2019 achievements

The Medium article enumerates the milestones Tron has achieved this year – such as, the increase of dApps that were built on Tron or migrated to this chain, a significant rise in the amount of active users, as well as the rise of the dApp transaction volume in TRX.

Must Read
Bitcoin Has Survived Another Year and Scored More Goals in 2019: Crypto Experts - READ MORE

Tron’s BitTorrent acquires DLive

As reported by U.Today on Monday, Tron’s CEO Justin Sun teased the community, promising to announce a new acquisition made for the BitTorrent network. However, Sun stated that this would also benefit Tron and TRX.

He even put up a poll with potential companies, one of which was assumed to be joining BitTorrent and Tron. Among them was the Steem platform and Netflix. Over fifty percent of voters chose Steem.

However, later that day, Justin Sun and BitTorrent spread the word that DLive starts migrating to Tron and BitTorrent's BLive app will be merged into it.

DLive is a blockchain-based platform for video streamers on which content-makers can monetize their work.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#TRON News #Justin Sun #BitTorrent News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Be "the Survivor" in Crypto: CNBC - READ MORE

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website