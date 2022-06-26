JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Price May Remain Under Pressure. Here’s Why

JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that Bitcoin bulls might not be out of the woods just yet

Bitcoin investors should be prepared for more selling pressure, according to JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Miners may continue offloading their coins well into the third quarter of the year, Panigirtzoglou says.



At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $21,432 on the Bitstamp exchange, recovering from the recent drop.



As reported by U.Today, JPMorgan estimated that Bitcoin’s fair value was $38,000 in May.