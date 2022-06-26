JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Price May Remain Under Pressure. Here’s Why

Sun, 06/26/2022 - 10:23
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that Bitcoin bulls might not be out of the woods just yet
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Price May Remain Under Pressure. Here's Why
Bitcoin investors should be prepared for more selling pressure, according to JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Miners may continue offloading their coins well into the third quarter of the year, Panigirtzoglou says.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $21,432 on the Bitstamp exchange, recovering from the recent drop.

As reported by U.Today, JPMorgan estimated that Bitcoin’s fair value was $38,000 in May.

Ethereum's Arbitrum to Be Used by Norwegian Government, Here's How
The largest cryptocurrency plunged to the $17,600 level earlier this month due to extreme selling pressure. Bitcoin is down as much as 68.95% from its record peak, according to CoinGecko data.

On June 23, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty recorded its second-biggest drop of the year.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

