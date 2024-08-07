    JOJO Exchange Invites Traders and LPs to Join Massive Airdrop Campaign

    Vladislav Sopov
    DeFi enthusiasts invited to stake, trade and lock their liquidity on JOJO Exchange as Season 1 of its airdrop is running
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 7:00
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    JOJO Exchange, a novel user-friendly cryptocurrency futures trading platform on the Base blockchain, shares details of its Airdrop Season 1. In this round, DeFi enthusiasts have multiple options of how to benefit from interacting with JOJO Exchange and managing liquidity on it.

    JOJO Exchange launches Airdrop Season 1

    Starting July 29, 2024, JOJO Exchange, a high-performance cryptocurrency futures exchange on Ethereum’s L2 Base, is holding Airdrop Season 1, a massive rewards campaign for traders, stakers and liquidity providers.

    To ensure maximum transparency, JOJO tokens will be distributed proportionally every day based on JOJO points earned by this or that participant. Users only claim the tokens at the end of Season 1, which protects JOJO from constant selling pressure.

    First and foremost, users can earn rewards for providing liquidity to JOJO Exchange pools. Season 1 attendees are invited to add liquidity to the JOJO-ETH pool and stake the JOJO-ETH LP tokens.

    Adding 1 USDC equivalent JOJO-ETH LP to the pool guarantees 1 JOJO point per day. You can also earn additional AERO rewards from Aerodrome Finance, another flagship Base ecosystem DeFi,  for staking the LP tokens.

    In order to demonstrate the opportunities of on-chain DeFi and create a healthy liquidity ecosystem, JOJO Exchange attracts stablecoins for margin. Participants are able to deposit and lock an average margin of 2 USDC in a perpetual account, 1,000x account, or bot account to earn 1 point per day.

    Then, USDC owners can generate rewards just for trading on JOJO Exchange. During the entire period of Season 1, they can trade 10 USDC to earn 1 in-app point. Season 1 will be running until Oct. 27, 2024.

    Boost your rewards with team membership and VIP status

    To let DeFi activists benefit from their social media influence, JOJO Exchange launched an affiliate program. Season 1 attendees can invite a friend, and the inviter can receive up to 10% of the invitee's points.

    There are a number of ways attendees can boost their rewards by joining the elite club of active traders or JOJO Exchange ecosystem participants. 

    To do so, a user can create a team or join an existing one. The airdrop for all members of the top 10 teams will be amplified, with the top three teams receiving a 1.3x multiplier and teams ranked 4-10 receiving a 1.2x multiplier.

    The team leader of the top three teams will receive 20% of the team points plus an additional 1.3x multiplier for their own points. The team leader of the 4-10 teams will receive 10% of the team points plus an additional 1.2x multiplier for their own points. The inviter can receive up to 10% of the invitee's points.

    Last but not least, traders can upgrade to the VIP level, not unlike the VIP tier on centralized exchanges. To accomplish this ambitious goal, users should actively trade, deposit, or add liquidity. The airdrop will be amplified up to 1.7x based on your VIP level. As such, this is the most lucrative opportunity to benefit from managing liquidity on JOJO Exchange during Airdrop Season 1.

    JOJO Exchange is a new-gen platform for DeFi liquidity and futures trading on Base, a Coinbase-linked Ethereum L2 on OP Stack.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

