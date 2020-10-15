John McAfee Starts Tweeting from Prison, Brings Up Epstein Conspiracy

News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 19:02
Alex Dovbnya
John McAfee praises prison food and revives conspiracy theories around Jeffrey Epstein's death in one of his first tweets since his arrest
Cover image via www.facebook.com

Cryptocurrency baron John McAfee remains in high spirits, according to his first tweet since his arrest posted on Oct. 15.

The septuagenarian claims that he’s “content” there while praising local food: 

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well.”

McAfee also shared a warning related to countless conspiracy theories revolving around the death of Jeffrey Epstein that he himself was actively helping to promote.   

“Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

In November 2019, McAfee launched a meme cryptocurrency called “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” whose logo featured a portrait of former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a slice of pizza.  

As reported by U.Today, the antivirus software pioneer earlier shared a message from prison through his wife, Janice McAfee, claiming that he was having “a fascinating time.”

Earlier today, Janice announced that her incarcerated husband had gotten “limited access” to Twitter:

“He now has limited access to Twitter from prison so expect to see direct tweets from him whenever he can. Please don't ask how, just appreciate the mystery.”

In his first prison tweet, McAfee expresses profound admiration for his wife, calling Janice his “inspiration” and “muse” among many other things: 

"She has been my inspiration, my muse, my friend, my confidante and my lover. She encourages and supports me. But more than anything, she is my reason for living."         

McAfee was arrested in Spain for tax evasion on Oct. 6, and he’s currently facing extradition to the U.S. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also brought parallel charges against the controversial libertarian, accusing him of illegally touting initial coin offerings (ICOs) and pocketing a cool $23 mln for his services.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

