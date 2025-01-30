J’JO Offers Crypto Market Segment Indexes for Streamlined Investing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

J’JO Finance, a novel cryptocurrency asset management product, welcomes all newcomers and pros to explore the opportunities of index investing through its streamlined platform.

J’JO offers J’JO35 index and Market Segment indexes: Details

J’JO Finance , a new-gen cryptocurrency investment platform, offers comprehensive Crypto Market Segment Indexes to make investing in cryptocurrencies more accessible, democratic and inclusive than ever before.

Image by J’JO Finance

By introducing the Market Segment Indexes feature, J’JO aims to expand its user-oriented ecosystem by offering savvy investors greater control over their investing strategy. This feature allows users to not only build customized indexes based on preference but also to create an index from a ready-made template: AI cryptos, meme cryptos, DeFi altcoins, RWA coins and so on.

Market Segment Indexes also enable experienced investors who recognize the potential of a specific segment to leverage J’JO’s dynamism and adaptability to try to maximize their profits.

J’JO’s core product is the J’JO35 index, which offers its customers a stable and diversified portfolio of the top 35 cryptocurrencies by net market cap. Each month, the portfolio is being reallocated automatically.

To start investing with J’JO Finance, new users only need an existing exchange account with one of the supported centralized exchanges. As of press time, the platform is seamlessly integrated with a clutch of tier-1 platforms, including the likes of Kraken, Binance, KuCoin, ByBit, Gate.io and OKX.

Users can choose any cryptocurrencies from among the more than 11 supported centralized exchanges, allocating their funds however they see fit.

It should be highlighted that J’JO automatically manages user funds via an API but never controls custody of the funds, nor will it transfer or withdraw them from an exchange. As such, during the entire procedure of investing, customers control their deposits.

Free and Pro packages are available at J’JO Finance

Introducing the new products stack of his service, Andrei Ponomarev, cofounder of J’JO Finance, explained that Market Segment indexes are set to accompany J’JO35 to make J’JO’s offering suitable for various categories of investors:

At J’JO we aim to provide a sustainable and secure mechanism for crypto users with the intent of being the primary tool for investing and managing their peer-to-peer finances Market Segment Indexes allows experienced investors to fine-tune their strategies and maximize profits through their market knowledge and valuations. While this new feature enables investors to take more initiative, our top-35 index remains our core offering, providing new users and non-crypto natives with a diversified and user-friendly investing solution.

J’JO is free for investments of up to $500 as part of its mission to help onboard new users and get them acquainted with the service, empowering them to invest confidently and in an informed manner.

JJO’s Light plan costs $140 a year, offering unlimited investing amounts while allowing a single user to connect to up to three supported centralized crypto exchanges.

Its Pro plan, priced at $188 a year, enables unlimited connections to supported exchanges, while granting users access to the new Market Segment Indexes feature. The Pro plan also arrives equipped with advanced analytics tools to track and compare returns.