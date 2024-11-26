‘I Have Owned and Backed Crypto’ Since Very Early Times: Jim Cramer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The renowned CNBC host of the Mad Money show Jim Cramer has got the Bitcoin community buzzing with his recent tweet dedicated to crypto and his stance on it.

The eccentric CNBC anchor reacted to the recent reaction of the crypto community after he published a bullish Bitcoin tweet which was noticed even by Elon Musk. Cramer published an unexpectedly bullish BTC tweet, while he is widely known for causing the market to react in a way that is totally opposite from what Cramer says.

Musk reacted to a tweet by the DogeDesigner user who published Cramer’s tweet which stated that “Bitcoin is a winner” and a Bitcoin chart where BTC is going down sharply. Over the past 24 hours, the largest cryptocurrency has lost approximately 7% and dropped from $98,660 to the $91,840 zone. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $93,115 after staging a small recovery.

This time, Cramer took to his X account to say that he has “owned and backed crypto” since early times. By early times he means the year when his financial media “The Street” was founded which was in 1996. The CNBC anchor issued this reminder to the “time to dump crypto” sentiment that he cited in his X message.

I always find it hilarious when i read "time to dump crypto" when i have owned and backed crypto since https://t.co/BMLa0qOCeY days. Remember that? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 26, 2024

Earlier today, Cramer tweeted that “we could get very overbought.” The cryptocurrency community reacted, asking him not to start talking about Bitcoin unless he would say that BTC is going down to expect a completely opposite effect on the price.