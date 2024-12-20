'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Bitcoin Secret’: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, entrepreneur, Bitcoin investor, and the author of the popular wealth management book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has addressed the crypto community as Bitcoin collapsed first below the $100,000 level and by now it has gone under $95,000.

He revealed to them an important detail, one may say a secret, about digital gold, which many newbies in crypto investment often miss out.

Big "Bitcoin secret" from Robert Kiyosaki

The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, after publishing which many people began to consider Kiyosaki a sort of financial guru, assured the millions of his followers on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) that even now that Bitcoin is trading around $100,000 it is still not too late to start buying Bitcoin. It is never too late for that, he wrote.

Kiyosaki tweeted that this is what “the beauty of Bitcoin’s design” is about “it is never too late to start...regardless of how high Bitcoin price goes.”

Robert Kiyosaki believes that the largest global cryptocurrency is “designed to make everyone rich” even those who begin to accumulate BTC late. Now, that Bitcoin has fallen below $95,000, many Bitcoin influencers say that it is a great opportunity to start buying the BTC dip. But Kiyosaki warns: “Just don’t get greedy.”

Bitcoin to $350,000 in 2025, per Kiyosaki

Earlier this week, financial guru Kiyosaki tweeted that next year, he expects Bitcoin to soar towards the $350,000 price level. According to his tweet, the key reason for that is that the USA is run by the “first Bitcoin president” elected in early November.

The new president actively accepted donations for his campaign in crypto before the election, and he made several promises to the community about crypto, including the removal of the current SEC anti-crypto chairman Gary Gensler, the release of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht from his double life sentence in prison, and fair cryptocurrency regulation in the US.

In November, Bitcoin started growing and thanks to further bullish drivers, it broke above the $108,000 level in early December, establishing three consecutive all-time highs above $100,000.

Kiyosaki also recommended the community to start accumulating Satoshis – Bitcoin particles – before they skyrocket to $106,000 each. BTC helps everyone to get rich, Kiyosaki believes.