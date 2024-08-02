    Jerome Powell's Crucial Statements Send Ripples Through Crypto Market, Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    New month brings fresh crypto news, check it out in U.Today's daily news digest!
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 16:29
    Jerome Powell's Crucial Statements Send Ripples Through Crypto Market, Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day; don't miss this piece!

    Powell sending ripples through crypto market with crucial statements

    During a news conference held on Wednesday, July 31, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank could execute a much-awaited rate cut this September. Powell pointed out that the economy is now "moving closer" to the point where it would be appropriate to lower the present policy rate, "but we’re not quite at that point." Previously, July was discussed as the month to implement the first rate cut; however, the Fed has unanimously decided to wait until the next meeting. Meanwhile, following Powell's speech, the likelihood of a September rate cut currently stands at 93.5%. 

    Shiba Inu eyes birthday rally, if SHIB price history proves itself

    This month, August 2024, Shiba Inu meme crypto is celebrating its fourth anniversary. As the SHIB community is celebrating, investors are closely watching the SHIB token's price chart in anticipation of a potential rally. Based on Shiba Inu's history, August has always been a good month for the token, with an average return of 2.7% and a median return of 3.4%. It is rare for both the median and the average to be positive, which tends to support expectations. Due to this rarity, there is a higher chance that SHIB will close August on a positive note, raising optimism for a bullish trend as the summer ends.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

    Related
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 11:17
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Here's how much Bitcoin BlackRock currently holds

    On the BTC ETF market, the superiority belongs to the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). According to recently released data on the asset manager's total Bitcoin holdings, they have grown to over 343,000 BTC. The precise amount of Bitcoin in BlackRock's possession constitutes 343,387.46220 BTC. At the current BTC price of $63,285, the holding is valued at $21,706,544,778.72 as of Aug. 1, 2024. In the meantime, as for its holdings in USD Cash, BlackRock holds a significant 326,384.95000 worth $326,384.95 in its portfolio.

    #Shiba Inu #BlackRock #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2
    Aug 2, 2024 - 16:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Aug 2, 2024 - 16:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Bitcoin Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Mining Difficulty Amid Largest Increase Ever
    Aug 2, 2024 - 16:23
    Bitcoin Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Mining Difficulty Amid Largest Increase Ever
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jerome Powell's Crucial Statements Send Ripples Through Crypto Market, Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD