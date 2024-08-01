    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Shiba Inu (SHIB) turns four, could massive August rally be on horizon if history repeats itself? The answer is yes
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 11:50
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Shiba Inu (SHIB) celebrates its fourth anniversary, crypto market participants and community enthusiasts are keeping an eye on the popular meme cryptocurrency, waiting for a potential rally. Historically, August has been a promising month for SHIB, with an average return of 2.7% and a median return of 3.4%. 

    Advertisement

    The fact that both the median and the average are positive is a rare occurrence, which tends to confirm expectations. This rarity increases the odds that SHIB could end August in the black, raising optimism for a bullish trend at the end of the summer.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 08:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun

    As a meme coin, Shiba Inu was created in 2020 by the anonymous Ryoshi, inspired by the Dogecoin (DOGE) phenomenon. Over time, it has become the 13th largest crypto asset ever, with a market cap of $9.37 billion and daily trading volume of $220 million. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    From an initial price of $0.000000000056, it soared to an all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021, representing an incredible 150,000,000% increase. 

    Community is key

    Following this extremely rare price action, the popular meme cryptocurrency managed to bring together around 3.8 million members in its community, known as the SHIB Army. 

    This decentralized, community-driven ethos has driven the development of an extensive ecosystem, including ShibaSwap, Shibarium, various NFTs, a metaverse project and the Shiba Eternity game. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Ready for Bullish August, SHIB Price History Confirms
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 13:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Ready for Bullish August, SHIB Price History Confirms
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As SHIB looks ahead to August, the question remains: will its price history prove itself once again? Past performance, with positive historical averages, offers a glimmer of hope for those eager to see if SHIB will celebrate its birthday with a rally.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 11:44
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Aug 1, 2024 - 11:44
    $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Major PEPE Whale Takes Profits: $5.85 Million Gain
    Aug 1, 2024 - 11:44
    Major PEPE Whale Takes Profits: $5.85 Million Gain
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD