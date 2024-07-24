    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The first Ethereum inflows are finally in
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 6:14
    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to ETF analyst James Seyffart, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed to record $107 million worth of inflows during their debut day. 

    Advertisement

    As expected, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is in the lead when it comes to the amount of inflows with an impressive $258.6 million. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) comes in second place with $137.9 million. 

    Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) attracted $94.3 million and $65.6 million worth of inflows, respectively. Vaneck Ethereum ETH (ETHV) is also in the top 5 with $44.8 million. 

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 18:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slips as Mt. Gox Repayments Pick Up Steam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), however, reported massive outflows of $484 million. 

    Seyffart described these inflows as "very solid" in a social media post. 

    Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,448 at press time, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Jul 24, 2024 - 6:21
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Jul 24, 2024 - 6:21
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms
    Jul 24, 2024 - 6:21
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Magnify Cash Launches DeFi Protocol and Announces $MAG Token Fair Launch
    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Floki’s Valhalla Joins as Associate Sponsors for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD