Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows

According to ETF analyst James Seyffart, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed to record $107 million worth of inflows during their debut day.

Advertisement

As expected, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is in the lead when it comes to the amount of inflows with an impressive $258.6 million. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) comes in second place with $137.9 million.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) attracted $94.3 million and $65.6 million worth of inflows, respectively. Vaneck Ethereum ETH (ETHV) is also in the top 5 with $44.8 million.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), however, reported massive outflows of $484 million.

Seyffart described these inflows as "very solid" in a social media post.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,448 at press time, according to CoinGecko data.