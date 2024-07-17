Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market recovery continues, with numerous assets hitting important thresholds
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 0:30
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    XRP's 30% rally placed the asset at the forefront of the bull market, with the potential to break even higher, potentially hitting this year's high of $0.7, but numerous factors should align for it.

    Over the last few days, XRP has demonstrated remarkable strength, breaking through major resistance levels and drawing interest from the cryptocurrency community. With many speculating as to whether the momentum can push XRP even closer to $0.7, the rally has brought the cryptocurrency very close to a critical threshold.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Numerous signs point to the possibility that XRP will keep rising. First, there has been a noticeable surge in trading volume for the asset, which suggests that investors are actively participating in it. As more market participants join the rally, this spike in volume frequently precedes subsequent price increases.

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Bitcoin ETFs Break Major $16 Billion Milestone

    Furthermore, technical research reveals that XRP has overcome a number of resistance levels and converted them into support. The previous thresholds at the $0.52 and $0.54 levels are now serving as support, giving the next leg up a strong foundation. Major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin are also seeing gains, and the market's attitude toward cryptocurrencies is currently positive overall. This general bullishness on the market makes it easier for XRP to profit from the upward momentum.

    Shiba Inu regains important positions

    Shiba Inu is getting closer to the $0.00002 price threshold, which could be the next move for the asset since it is already trading close to the month's high. The main issue with the asset right now, though, is the lack of momentum.

    With steady ascents toward the $0.00002 mark, SHIB has demonstrated a comeback in the last few days. This level poses a major psychological obstacle for investors and traders. Crossing above this barrier might open the door for more gains and possibly spark a bigger rally. Technical indicators show that SHIB has overcome a resistance level of 100 EMA. 

    Related
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Essential Message for Crypto Investors: Details
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 11:09
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Essential Message for Crypto Investors: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The asset is currently up against the 200 EMA resistance, though, and it could be a major obstacle. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is getting closer to the overbought area, indicating that the current rally may be flagging. Even with the improvement, the trading volume is still low when compared to earlier spikes. 

    There is reason for concern because this weak trading activity suggests that there may not be enough market interest to sustain the current price movement. A spike in volume would be required to give SHIB the necessary momentum to continue on its upward trajectory.

    Ethereum stops

    Ethereum has hit the 50 EMA resistance level and now might retrace below key values like $3,300. Luckily, we saw a volume surge, which could be a sign of an upcoming reversal.

    Ethereum experienced a setback after its recent rally brought it close to the 50 EMA resistance level. At $3,300, a critical support level, the asset is presently having difficulty holding its position. The 50 EMA presents a significant challenge because, if not decisively broken, it frequently functions as a barrier that can stop upward momentum. The increase in trading volume is one aspect of Ethereum's current market activity that is positive. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Stronger interest and participation from traders are frequently indicated by increased volume, and this can result in more persistent price movements. The increase may suggest that buyers are entering the market, which could lead to a reversal.

    We might witness a further retracement of the asset, possibly testing lower support levels like $3,200, or even $3,000. This could happen if the asset is unable to hold its position above $3,300. Further, worth keeping an eye on is the Relative Strength Index, which can reveal if an asset is overbought or oversold and offer insights into potential future price movements.

    #Ethereum #XRP #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Jul 17, 2024 - 0:32
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Jul 17, 2024 - 0:32
    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 17, 2024 - 0:32
    Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayFi Powers FIrst AI-Driven Prediction Market for Esports World Cup CounterStrike
    Multipool Enters Strategic Partnership with Tokinvest Delivering Next-Level Tokenized Real-World Asset Trading
    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD