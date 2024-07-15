Advertisement
    Ethereum ETF Launch Day Announced by Top Analyst

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum ETFs are set to be launched next week
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 19:56
    Ethereum ETF Launch Day Announced by Top Analyst
    According to Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Ethereum exchange-traded funds are set to be launched on July 23. 

    Prospective issuers have been asked to re-submit their final S-1 forms on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    Notably, the launch of Ether ETFs will take place right in the middle of the Bitcoin 2024 Conference. 

    It is worth noting that the launch of these products could still be delayed due to last-minute issuers. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC approved 19b-4 filings for various spot Ethereum ETFs back in May in what appeared to be a major U-turn. 

    However, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the level of demand that these products will manage to attract. 

    For instance, banking giant JPMorgan has predicted that these products will severely underperform compared to Bitcoin ETFs. However, crypto-native firms of the likes of Gemini expect Ethereum ETFs to be moderately successful. 

    Notably, Coinbase researchers have forecasted that the launch of Ether ETFs could be either bullish or bearish for crypto markets depending on the amount of inflows.        

