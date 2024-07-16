Advertisement
AD

    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Essential Message for Crypto Investors: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Jerome Powell makes key remarks with implications for cryptocurrencies
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 11:09
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Essential Message for Crypto Investors: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has recently delivered remarks that might have implications for crypto market.

    Advertisement

    On Monday, Powell stated that the central bank will not wait until inflation reaches 2% before cutting interest rates.

    Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., cited the premise that central bank policy operates with "long and variable lags" to explain why the Fed would not wait for its target to be met.

    According to Powell, the Fed seeks "greater confidence" that inflation will return to 2%.

    Related
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 11:44
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Powell stated at the opening of his address that he did not aim to provide any signals about when the Fed would begin to lower interest rates. The central bank will hold its next policy meeting at the end of July.

    Other Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week. On Tuesday, investors will be looking for the latest retail sales data as well as import and export prices.

    How cryptocurrencies reacted

    The crypto market is posting a mixed reaction amid profit-taking after a bullish start to the week. However, most cryptocurrencies remained in the green as investors weighed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

    A few cryptocurrencies and select meme coins are posting significant gains. Dogwifhat (WIF) and Floki (FLOKI) were up 20.35% and 18.4%, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE was up 23% in the last 24 hours.

    Related
    Jerome Powell's Market Update Spurs Crypto Response: Details
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 15:49
    Jerome Powell's Market Update Spurs Crypto Response: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up 0.46% in the last 24 hours to $63,166, reaching a near-one-month high of $65,025 earlier today.

    Fluctuating expectations for cuts in U.S. interest rates had reduced demand for riskier assets in recent weeks, with Bitcoin previously falling to lows last seen in February.

    The recent remark from the Fed Chairman, which raised the prospect of rate cuts, appears bullish for the crypto market.

    #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Solana (SOL) Price Eyes $174 Target, Says Top Analyst
    Jul 16, 2024 - 11:03
    Solana (SOL) Price Eyes $174 Target, Says Top Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: There's Too Much Investment
    Jul 16, 2024 - 11:03
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: There's Too Much Investment
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Metaplanet Will Not Stop Buying Bitcoin, Adds 21.88 BTC to Portfolio
    Jul 16, 2024 - 11:03
    Metaplanet Will Not Stop Buying Bitcoin, Adds 21.88 BTC to Portfolio
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Panasonic, IBM partner with Constellation Network to debut its DoD-vetted "Blockchain of Blockchains" in Global Hackathon
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Essential Message for Crypto Investors: Details
    Solana (SOL) Price Eyes $174 Target, Says Top Analyst
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: There's Too Much Investment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD