Is Tether Getting Delisted on Kraken? Top Exchange Issues Statement

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has denied rumors about the potential delisting of Tether (USDT).

Mark Greenberg, the global head of Kraken asset growth and management, has stated that the exchange has no plans to discontinue its support for the leading stablecoin.

He has stressed that European clients value access to USDT, adding that the exchange will access "all options" to keep offering the leading stablecoin.

"We will of course follow all legal requirements, even those we disagree with. But the rules are not finalized yet and we continue to do everything we can to continue to offer all relevant stablecoins to our European customers," Greenberg wrote in a social media post.

The clarification comes after Bloomberg reported that Kraken was "actively reviewing" USDT's status in the EU under the yet-to-be-formalized regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies that is known as Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Marcus Hughes, the exchange's global head of regulatory strategy, suggested that keeping USDT on the exchange might become untenable in the future.

Earlier this month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino sparred with Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse after the latter stated the stablecoin issuer was being investigated by the U.S. government.

Ardoino accused Garlinghouse of spreading fear about Tether while pointing to Tether's active collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Garlinghouse went on to deny that he was attacking the stablecoin issuer in his comment.

The market cap of Tether's flagship USDT stablecoin currently stands at $111 billion, according to CoinGecko data.