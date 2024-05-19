Advertisement
AD

    Is Tether Getting Delisted on Kraken? Top Exchange Issues Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    USDT delisting rumors were sparked by recent report by Bloomberg
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 9:46
    Is Tether Getting Delisted on Kraken? Top Exchange Issues Statement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has denied rumors about the potential delisting of Tether (USDT).

    Advertisement

    Mark Greenberg, the global head of Kraken asset growth and management, has stated that the exchange has no plans to discontinue its support for the leading stablecoin.

    He has stressed that European clients value access to USDT, adding that the exchange will access "all options" to keep offering the leading stablecoin.

    "We will of course follow all legal requirements, even those we disagree with. But the rules are not finalized yet and we continue to do everything we can to continue to offer all relevant stablecoins to our European customers," Greenberg wrote in a social media post.

    Related
    Sun, 05/19/2024 - 07:54
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The clarification comes after Bloomberg reported that Kraken was "actively reviewing" USDT's status in the EU under the yet-to-be-formalized regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies that is known as Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Marcus Hughes, the exchange's global head of regulatory strategy, suggested that keeping USDT on the exchange might become untenable in the future.

    Earlier this month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino sparred with Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse after the latter stated the stablecoin issuer was being investigated by the U.S. government.

    Ardoino accused Garlinghouse of spreading fear about Tether while pointing to Tether's active collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Garlinghouse went on to deny that he was attacking the stablecoin issuer in his comment.

    The market cap of Tether's flagship USDT stablecoin currently stands at $111 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

    #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value
    2024/05/19 09:41
    'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    2024/05/19 09:41
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Whopping 97% Transaction Count Plunge Faced by Shibarium, What's Happening?
    2024/05/19 09:41
    Whopping 97% Transaction Count Plunge Faced by Shibarium, What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Tether Getting Delisted on Kraken? Top Exchange Issues Statement
    'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD