Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouset recently commented on the company's most recent quarterly report, highlighting the automated Market Maker (AMMs) feature that was activated in Q1. Garlinghouse has stressed that this is "one of the largest updates" on the XRPL.

A significant milestone

As reported by U.Today, the AMM feature, which makes it possible to replace traditional order books with liquidity pools, went live in late March to much fanfare. Ripple's David Schwartz claimed that the rollout of the feature had marked "a significant moment" for the XRPL.

With that being said, the AMM launch was plagued by some technical hiccups. The feature's intended functionality was hindered by a critical bug. The vulnerability was later fixed by developers.

The AMM functionality was then integrated into the mainnet of the XRP Ledger in early April.

In future quarterly reports, Ripple will be including AMM volume in the DEX volume.

Other key highlights

Apart from the AMM feature, Ripple also highlighted other key developments in its most recent quarterly report.

These key developments include Ripple's ongoing legal fight with the SEC over the size of fines and penalties, the approval of Bitcoin ETFs as well as global regulatory developments.

Ripple has also provided an update on the state of XRP markets, noting that volatility levels remained "elevated."