Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Fixes It: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport unable to conduct necessary pretax payment with fiat currency
Sat, 20/01/2024 - 20:00
Bitcoin Fixes It: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Strategy advisor to spot Bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck and Tether Gabor Gurbacs has shared that Hollywood star famous for films about Conan The Barbarian and the “Terminator” franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, got in trouble at Munich airport.

Being a Bitcoin advocate, Gurbacs sort of hinted that Bitcoin could have solved the problem easily.

Schwarzenegger unable to make fiat pre-tax payment

According to a report by CNN, earlier this week, the legendary Austrian actor was held up at Munich airport for failing to declare an expensive watch that he wore upon his arrival into the Bavarian capital.

Now, according to CNN, the “Terminator” and former California governor will face criminal tax proceedings. A customs officer at the Munich airport told CNN that Schwarzenegger violated a rule of mandatory declaring a product from a non-EU country imported into the European Union that was meant to remain in the EU.

Schwarzenegger was held at Munich airport for two hours and then was released. He did not declare a watch made by Swiss company Audemars Piguet, a luxury watch brand, which he planned to sell at an auction in Austria for charity purposes.

The actor and former U.S. politician offered to make a potential tax payment in advance. However, customs officers were unable to use a bank card machine.

Related
Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiastic Response

Bitcoin fixes this

Finally, Schwarzenegger was taken to a bank where he withdrew some cash. However, the ATM limit was too low and the bank was closed. When they returned to the airport, an officer had brought a new portable bank card terminal, so the actor was finally able to pay. The amount paid by the actor was not revealed.

“The EU is a joke,” Gabor Gurbacs added as if hinting that a payment could have been made in Bitcoin much faster and without having to make Schwarzenegger go anywhere and then back to the airport.

In order to conduct a transaction in Bitcoin, one needs just a smartphone or a laptop connected to the Internet. Depending on the wallet or the cryptocurrency exchange where the payer holds their Bitcoin, a transaction can take from a few minutes to a few hours. Still, Bitcoin Lightning Network allows making micropayments in BTC a lot faster.

#Bitcoin News #Gabor Gurbacs
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
2024/01/20 20:02
Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University
2024/01/20 20:02
Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image What's Going On With Cardano (ADA)? This Latest Report Says Lot
2024/01/20 20:02
What's Going On With Cardano (ADA)? This Latest Report Says Lot
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Fixes It: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich
Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University
Show all