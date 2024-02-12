Advertisement
"Satoshi" Spotted at Super Bowl

article image
Alex Dovbnya
During Super Bowl LVIII, amid the electrifying clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's choice of attire—a "Satoshi" shirt—brought an unexpected focus on cryptocurrency
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 5:48
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Contents
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was spotted donning a "Satoshi" shirt, a nod to Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, while seated alongside celebrities Jay-Z and Beyoncé. 

The moment, which was captured and shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), brought the world of cryptocurrency into the limelight during one of the year's most-watched sports events.

A victory to remember

The Super Bowl 2024 not only celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting victory over the San Francisco 49ers but also marked a personal win for Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs secured their third title, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller with a final score of 25-22.

The couple's public display of affection after the Chiefs' triumphant defense of their NFL title became a focal point of the event. 

She recently won Album of the Year at the Grammys, setting a record for the category, and announced her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," due April 19.

The absence of crypto ads 

Despite the spotlight on Dorsey's Bitcoin-themed attire, the 2024 Super Bowl marked another year without direct cryptocurrency advertising. 

Major players in the digital asset space, including exchanges and ETF issuers, chose to sideline themselves from the event's advertising frenzy. 

Following the collapse of FTX and multiple legal hurdles, the industry is now focused on education, regulatory navigation, and global outreach rather than splurging on high-profile marketing spots.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

