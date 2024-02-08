Advertisement
AD

Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptic message mentioning Bitcoin creator appears in New York City
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 8:50
Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new crypto-related message just appeared on digital billboards in Times Square, New York City. The advertisement, funded by an anonymous donor and publicized by Colin Wu, a Chinese reporter and crypto insider, commemorates the 15th anniversary of the Bitcoin genesis block, the very foundation of the cryptocurrency's blockchain.

Advertisement

The message reads: "Satoshi Nakamoto: The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This excerpt from the headline of The Times newspaper, encoded into the genesis block, mentions the conditions that gave rise to Bitcoin. The ad's presence in one of the world's most iconic locations underscores the sweeping journey Bitcoin has embarked upon since its inception, gaining worldwide recognition and sparking a financial revolution.

Bitcoin's recent price performance amplifies the significance of this advertisement. Breaking through the $45,000 mark, the currency displays remarkable strength amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty. This rally is not just a technical victory but a testament to the enduring vision behind its creation.

Related
Major Bitcoin ETF Effect Revealed on Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp

On the technical front, Bitcoin has established firm support at the $42,000 level, a foundation that held strong against recent volatility surges. The resistance, now turned support, signifies bullish sentiment among investors, hinting at a possible continuation of the uptrend. The next major resistance lies near the $47,000 to $50,000 range, a breakthrough of which could signal further growth and a retesting of all-time highs.

If Bitcoin maintains its hold above the $45,000 level and garners support from both retail and institutional investors, we could witness a sustained upward trajectory. Positive market sentiment, fueled by the recognition of Bitcoin ETF's potential and its mainstream adoption, could further catalyze this ascent.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
2024/02/08 08:49
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Zeroing in On $45,000 Price Tag
2024/02/08 08:49
Bitcoin Zeroing in On $45,000 Price Tag
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Hack Drama Takes Surprising Turn
2024/02/08 08:49
Ripple Hack Drama Takes Surprising Turn
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Money20/20 ASIA Unveils Stellar Lineup: Over 120 Speakers and Industry Experts Confirmed
Bitget Lists Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) in Innovation and GameFi Zone
Coinbase-Backed DeSo SocialFi App Focus Raises $75 Million in One Week
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
Bitcoin Zeroing in On $45,000 Price Tag
Show all