Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold

Even though there are indications that selling pressure may be increasing, Bitcoin is still rising. September is usually a bearish month for Bitcoin, but after a strong rally in September, the leading cryptocurrency is exhibiting resilience, indicating that bulls are not ready to give up just yet.

The graph displays Bitcoin's steady ascent, surpassing significant resistance levels that had previously kept the price low for several months. Although there appears to be a brief correction, the price has recently retraced slightly from the $65,000 level. It appears that the recent dip was a necessary correction that let Bitcoin cool down before maybe starting to rise again.

The fact that Bitcoin has managed to maintain above important support levels like the $62,000 and $61,000 thresholds is a major factor in its strength. Because of the support provided by significant moving averages, these levels keep the asset stable and limit any significant short-term decline.

As long as Bitcoin continues to trade above these levels, the bullish outlook is sustained. Bitcoin's upward trend is sustained despite recent selling pressure due to growing confidence in global markets. Investors are increasingly considering Bitcoin as a hedge and a high-performing asset as a result of the ongoing global monetary easing and risk-on sentiment.

Even though some volatility is to be expected, the price action of Bitcoin indicates that the bulls are still in charge. The current setup appears ready for more gains, particularly considering that October — dubbed Uptober by the cryptocurrency community — has historically been a strong month for Bitcoin.

Shiba Inu revitalized

A price target of $0.00002, which may act as a crucial psychological and technical barrier for the meme coin, is what Shiba Inu is aiming for. SHIB has recovered from lower levels after a recent price spike, driven by rekindled investor interest and expanding on-chain activity. Reaching the $0.00002 mark, which is thought to be the asset's next major target, may happen sooner than anticipated.

The upward momentum of SHIB is supported by multiple factors. Initially the solid support it discovered between the $0.000015 and $0.000016 levels serves as a basis for additional expansion. These ranges are essential to preserving the present bullish attitude. Shiba Inu is in a good position to aim for higher highs if it can maintain above these levels. In addition, the recent spike in trading volumes and increasing interest from institutional and retail investors lend credence to the $0.00002 price target.

In order to facilitate smoother price movement and a possible breakout, the market is receiving more liquidity as SHIB continues to garner attention. Shiba Inu may reach the elusive $0.00002 level sooner than many may have predicted, thanks to this infusion of capital.

Technically speaking, SHIB appears to be strengthening and recovering. A bullish reversal was indicated by the asset's recent crossing of a number of significant moving average, including the 26-and 100-EMA. The upward trajectory will not change as long as these moving averages serve as support. But there are still difficulties. To fully validate its trajectory toward $0.00002, SHIB must overcome the immediate resistance levels at $0.000018 and $0.000019. Reaching the $0.00002 mark in the near future becomes quite possible once those levels are cleared.

Ethereum unsure

As the chart shows, Ethereum is currently trading at a critical level close to $2,638. The asset is making an effort to rebound following a significant decline earlier in the year, but the fight to keep momentum going is ongoing. Ethereum is currently at a turning point, where bulls and bears are fighting for dominance. The next significant move in the price will depend on how it performs in the next few days.

The $2,600 mark, which serves as immediate support, is one of the most important price levels to keep an eye on. Since it has been tested several times recently, ETH needs to stay above this level in order to keep its bullish outlook. The next target where the 200-EMA and other resistance levels converge is approximately $2,800 - if Ethereum is able to maintain its current level above this barrier.

Reaching this threshold might pave the way for a bigger comeback. Ethereum may retreat to the $2,500 region or even lower, toward $2,400, where stronger support is located, if it is unable to hold its current levels.

Ethereum's ability to stay above the $2,600 and $2,800 levels will be crucial to its performance in the near future. A rally toward $3,000 and higher is possible if bulls can muster enough momentum to push ETH above $2,800. But giving up on support could pave the way for a longer consolidation period and a more thorough retreat.