Advertisement
AD

    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Edward Snowden claims Solana is centralized
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 10:24
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Many might consider Solana a top functional blockchain project; however, a recent review from Edward Snowden, a former U.S. security intelligence officer turned crypto enthusiast, might change minds. Snowden believes Solana is centralized, a take he shared at the Token2049 event recently.

    Advertisement

    Is Solana not so impressive?

    Speaking via video conference, Snowden singled out Solana as one of the most hyped protocols in the industry today. He said Solana developers took on a very good technology and decided to centralize everything.

    As Edward Snowden noted, the motivation for doing this is to make everything faster and cheaper. However, he said the innovators behind this have achieved their aims with a concerning downside. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    The former CIA official said nobody uses Solana except for meme coins and scams. He believes the model that Solana is running on will not make innovations emerge on the chain, as the emphasis on Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been watered down.

    This comment from Edward Snowden has triggered a significant reaction, especially from hardcore Solana proponents. While many disagree with his take, others believe he has spilled the truth that might be hard for others to admit.

    Solana versus Ethereum narrative

    Solana has made headlines over the past few months for different reasons. Its low cost has made it a popular haven for meme coins. The emergence of Pump.Fun meme coin launchpad amplified its popularity as many launched tokens got much richer.

    Related
    Dogwifhat (WIF) to $80: Epic Top Solana Meme Coin Price Prediction Revealed
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 15:36
    Dogwifhat (WIF) to $80: Epic Top Solana Meme Coin Price Prediction Revealed
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On the plus side, these new token launches helped Solana record several stats that ranked it above key rivals like Ethereum. With its recent performance, firms like VanEck have even predicted that Solana might capture up to half of Ethereum’s market capitalization in the long term.

    Though Solana has its drawbacks, claims of centralization remain a highly contested opinion but one which core developers like Anatoly Yakovenko might need to address.

    #Solana #Edward Snowden
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 9:01
    From Uptober to 'Rektober': $500,000,000 in Crypto Market Liquidations
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 8:32
    2,450,000 RLUSD in 24 Hours, What Is Ripple Up To?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Dominates TOKEN2049 with Lasting Impact and Unmatched Presence
    Shardeum Launches Stage 3 of Incentivized Testnet To Bolster Security and Functionality Ahead of Mainnet
    10 Million MYTH Tokens Airdropped to over 450,000 DOT Holders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    From Uptober to 'Rektober': $500,000,000 in Crypto Market Liquidations
    2,450,000 RLUSD in 24 Hours, What Is Ripple Up To?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD