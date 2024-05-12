Is Gemini About to List Cardano?

The Cardano community is currently speculating about whether or not the Gemini exchange is preparing to list the ADA token.

Frederik Gregaaard, the CEO of the Cardano Foundation, recently stated that he was working with major exchanges in order to list Cardano-based tokens:

"We've also engaged with several exchanges because I want way more Cardano native assets listed on exchanges," he said.

On Saturday, Gemini published a Cryptopedia post penned by Gregaaard that delves into the basics of Cardano, which include its structure, consensus algorithm, programming languages as well as Cardano's road map.

Gemini launched the Cryptopedia education platform back in February 2021 to advance cryptocurrency adoption.

The Cardano community has long been frustrated by Gemini's reluctance to add the ADA token to the list of available assets. In late 2022, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mocked Gemini following the exchange's data breach. He argued that it would be a good thing if the ADA token was not available on the platform. Back then, hackers allegedly stole personal information from millions of Gemini users. Earlier, Hoskinson also joked that refusing to list ADA was tightly correlated with bankruptcy after the Gemini exchange started trying to recover $900 million worth of customer funds from troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis.