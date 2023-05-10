Pepe to Eclipse Dogecoin as Market Indicator, Analyst Says

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 09:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Pepe (PEPE), new meme coin, is predicted to replace Dogecoin (DOGE) as market's key sentiment indicator
Pepe to Eclipse Dogecoin as Market Indicator, Analyst Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst LilMoonLambo proposed that Pepe (PEPE), a new meme coin, could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) as a market sentiment indicator.

The analyst suggested that a surge in PEPE's price is a strong signal of a bullish trend on the broader market.

This prediction comes amid significant activity from so-called "crypto whales," or large-scale investors, who have been actively purchasing PEPE over the past few days.

A prominent crypto whale, known as "Machi Big Brother," has reportedly purchased a total of 66 billion PEPE using 73.4 Ethereum ($137K) over the past three days, according to Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics account. The average buying price stood at $0.000002082. The account also noted that three other whales started buying PEPE after its price dropped, collectively investing millions of dollars into the meme coin.

Related
Ex-Ripple Director Urges El Salvador to Switch to XRP
Despite the recent enthusiasm, Pepe has faced some setbacks, with its market cap nearing $2 billion and then plunging.

Some analysts, like Edward Moya of broker Oanda, believe that the frenzy surrounding meme coins like Pepe could be detrimental to Bitcoin's performance. Bitcoin recently fell below the significant $28,000 level, and Moya suggests that excessive attention to meme coins is diverting potential investment away from it.

However, current market data from CoinGecko indicates a slight recovery for Pepe. As of now, the price of PEPE stands at $0.00000193, reflecting a 1.9% increase. Despite a 55.20% decrease from its all-time high of $0.00000431 just five days ago, the meme coin still holds a market cap of over $809 million.

#PEPE #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Whales Are Buying New ChatGPT-Driven Meme Coin, Here's What It Is
05/10/2023 - 09:00
Crypto Whales Are Buying New ChatGPT-Driven Meme Coin, Here's What It Is
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect
05/10/2023 - 08:38
Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
05/10/2023 - 07:26
EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov