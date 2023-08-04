IOTA Cofounder: Exciting Cardano Collaboration Plans in Works

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an exciting announcement, the Cardano Foundation revealed the first round of speakers for its flagship annual event, Cardano Summit 2023, which will take place in Dubai, UAE, from Nov. 2 to 4.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops across three core themes: operational resilience, education and adoption.

The Cardano Summit event, which will welcome a broad range of experts and leaders in the blockchain space, has IOTA cofounder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation Dominik Schiener slated as one of the key speakers.

The IOTA founder, who revealed the news on Twitter, commented: "I'm excited to join this year's Cardano Summit 2023 as a speaker. Can't wait to bring our great communities closer together."

Schiener's tweet attracted responses from members of both communities, who were happy that the move might further bring both IOTA and Cardano together.

We have some exciting plans to bring Cardano and Shimmer / IOTA closer together 🚀🤝 — Dominik Schiener (@DomSchiener) August 4, 2023

In line with community expectations, the IOTA cofounder expressed joy at the possibility of a collaboration between Shimmer/IOTA and Cardano. "We have some exciting plans to bring Cardano and Shimmer/IOTA closer together," Schiener stated.

IOTA's incentivized staging network, Shimmer, was introduced in September to enhance the network's overall utility for developers and traders. The EVM public testnet was deployed on Shimmer in March, as a key step ahead of the Shimmer EVM introduction to the mainnet.

It is worth nothing that IOTA's cofounder has remained cordial with the Cardano community.

The recent development comes as no surprise, as Schiener and Cardano cofounder Charles Hoskinson had previously engaged in amicable Twitter conversations, with Schiener asking about the development of a "bridge" that would connect IOTA to the Cardano network at the time.