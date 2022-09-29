Cardano Creator Challenges IOTA Co-Founder Dominik Schiener to Debate: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has urged the IOTA co-founder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation, Dominik Schiener, to a debate. The Cardano creator was responding to a request from IOTA's Reddit community.

Let's do it 🙌 - can also invite @hus_qy to talk about the progress and roadmap of our new protocol — Dominik Schiener ✨ (@DomSchiener) September 29, 2022

On the other hand, IOTA co-founder Dominik Schiener seems excited by the debate, saying it allows him to talk about the progress and roadmap of IOTA's new protocol. He also requested that the IOTA Foundation's Hans Moog — a tech enthusiast, hacker and entrepreneur with 24 years of experience in software development — be invited to the debate.

Both networks have reached historic milestones in recent weeks, so there would be much to discuss at the debate if held. No further details have been shared at press time.

The IOTA Foundation's Shimmer Network launched on Sept. 28 after two months of beta testing. Shimmer running at full capacity on the network will provide numerous opportunities to tokenize anything from real-world assets to fan tokens natively on the Layer 1 blockchain without any fees. The full launch of the Shimmer Network is an important part of the IOTA roadmap.

Cardano also saw the deployment of the full Vasil capabilities on Sept. 27, following the Vasil hard fork launch on the mainnet on Sept. 22. Cardano also inked major partnerships, such as those with Stanford University and Georgian Wine, as it was also listed on stock brokerage app Robinhood.

The tone of the conversation between the two is no surprise, as Cardano's founder and his IOTA counterpart have had friendly Twitter discussions in the past. At the start of 2021, Cardano's founder messaged IOTA co-founder Dominik Schiener, inquiring about the creation of a "bridge" that would connect IOTA to the Cardano network while asking the latter to send an email to schedule a meeting.

Schiener responded that he would send an email and added that "it will be good to reconnect after all those years." Further details on how the collaboration progressed between the two networks remain unknown at press time.