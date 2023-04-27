IOTA's Shimmer EVM Testnet Reaches Remarkable Milestones Weeks After Launch

Launch of Shimmer EVM on testnet precedes its highly anticipated release on Shimmer network

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shimmer EVM testnet, which went live in late March, has set remarkable milestones. The Shimmer Network posted a tweet celebrating the milestones.

Remarkably, the Shimmer EVM testnet has hit 1 million transactions with over 38,000 wallet addresses. Also, over 2,200 smart contracts have been deployed.

Dominik Schiener, the IOTA co-founder, took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone. "1 million transactions on the Shimmer EVM in less than 1 month, big milestone that shows the resilience, speed, and reliability of the network," Schiener tweeted.

Guess what, folks? Our #ShimmerEVM Testnet hit 1 million transactions with 38K wallet addresses! 🎉 Plus, over 2.2K #SmartContracts were deployed in less than a month after launch. Keep up with our accelerating progress at 🚀⬇️https://t.co/oEGymmtP5N pic.twitter.com/GLtCxzvsn8 — Shimmer (@shimmernet) April 27, 2023

On March 29, the Shimmer EVM test chain launched on the Shimmer testnet. The EVM chain on the testnet represented a key step in expanding the reach of the interoperable Shimmer protocol to a broader community of blockchain users and developers who build EVM-compatible smart contracts.

The launch of Shimmer EVM on testnet precedes its highly anticipated release on the Shimmer network and brings with it various possibilities and access to features available in the Shimmer protocol.

In the public testnet phase, the Shimmer EVM will be further tested and validated in an attempt to find bugs or improvements to be made.

Pyth Network, Treasures of Shimmer

Earlier in April, the Shimmer Network announced the arrival of a critical piece of infrastructure on the Shimmer EVM. The Pyth Network has deployed its oracle contracts on the ShimmerEVM testnet.

The deployment would enable projects on Shimmer to pull real-time price data onto the EVM, which is crucial for lending protocols and derivatives platforms.

In a separate announcement, Treasures of Shimmer, a two-week-long incentive campaign starting on May 3, 2023, will reward projects and users for participating in the public testing of the EVM chain and the dApps deployed on it.

Participants would be able to partake in a prize pool of 1,300,000 SMR tokens.