Back
Original U.Today article

Influential BTC Supporter Jack Dorsey Turns 44: Bitcoin, Ice Baths and Meditation Keep Him Up

News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 13:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
Twitter CEO and Square founder Jack Dorsey, an outstanding Bitcoin supporter, turns 44 today, here's the milestones he has achieved
Influential BTC Supporter Jack Dorsey Turns 44: Bitcoin, Ice Baths and Meditation Keep Him Up
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

The Twitter cofounder and CEO and one of the most influential Bitcoin supporters turns 44 today.

BTC
Image via Twitter

One of the most influential Bitcoiners celebrates 44th birthday

Jack Dorsey is a well-known tech entrepreneur who supports Bitcoin and believes it to be the only worthy cryptocurrency out there.

Being in charge of one of the largest and most popular social media platforms, he introduced crypto emojis last year, starting with Bitcoin, and then adding emojis for Binance and Tron.

Dorsey's bio line on Twitter contains only one word: Bitcoin. He was born on Nov. 19, 1976. He went to University of MissouriRolla and then transferred to New York University, but he chose to drop out one month before graduating.

Back then, he was already developing Twitter.

Supporting Bitcoin with Square funds

This year, following the example of MicroStrategywhich made a double Bitcoin acquisition of a total of $425 mln, which has now increased by around $100 mlnJack Dorsey allocated $50 bln of Square's balance into the world's most popular cryptocurrency too.

Jack believes Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that has a chance to become the currency of the internet in the future.

Apart from Bitcoin, Square has also been investing in other projects. Recently, the company acquired a minor stake in an Italian payment app, Satispay, for $18 mln.

Related Anything You Hold Outside of Bitcoin Is in Trouble as Fed's Balance Sheet May Hit $10 Trl: Max Keiser
Related
Anything You Hold Outside of Bitcoin Is in Trouble as Fed's Balance Sheet May Hit $10 Trl: Max Keiser

Unusual life style

Dorsey is known to lead an unusual lifestyle, with fasting and ice baths as part of his daily routine, along with dating supermodels. He walks five miles to work every day and, in 2017the year in which Bitcoin reached its $20,000 all-time highDorsey did ten days of Vipassana meditation.

#Twitter#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image These Are Best-Performing Bitcoin Nodes
News
6 days ago

These Are Best-Performing Bitcoin Nodes

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Fixes This: SEC Charges Former Wells Fargo CEO for Misleading Clients
News
6 days ago

Bitcoin Fixes This: SEC Charges Former Wells Fargo CEO for Misleading Clients

Alex Dovbnya
article image Here’s What Twitter CEO Has to Say About Governments Killing Bitcoin
News
4 days ago

Here’s What Twitter CEO Has to Say About Governments Killing Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya