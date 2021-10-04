Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets

News
Mon, 10/04/2021 - 11:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
The Shiba Inu Floki picture published by Elon Musk earlier today has garnered more than 90,000 tweets from around the crypto community
Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent YouTube Dogecoin blogger Matt Wallace has taken to Twitter to share that after the Shiba Inu Floki picture was posted by Elon Musk earlier today, more than 90,000 tweets were published discussing his dog, Dogecoin, SHIBA, Floki Inu coin and other canine cryptocurrencies.

At the moment that the tweet was published, it did not stimulate any serious growth of DOGE or Floki. At press time, Floki is down 14.14%.

Related
Multiple Crypto Whales Grab Over $46 Million of SHIB Recently: SHIB Community

Stormgain
Stormgain

However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up almost 10% and is trading at $0.000008792. However, the coin's stay in the green has been triggered by the news of a whale buying 6 trillion SHIB and, later, a total of 276 billion SHIB on Saturday in three stashes: 116 billion, 159 billion and an extra billion SHIB.

Shiba Inu is a meme cryptocurrency that is positioned as a Dogecoin rival, which made it to the list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies earlier this year. It reached an all-time high of $0.0000388 on May 10.

Six trillion SHIB is worth approximately $46 million.

#Elon Musk #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets
10/04/2021 - 11:53
Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Hong Kong Releases Technical Whitepaper on Its CBDC
10/04/2021 - 10:43
Hong Kong Releases Technical Whitepaper on Its CBDC
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Ready to Print Very Rare Signal. Here's What This Means
10/04/2021 - 10:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Ready to Print Very Rare Signal. Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov