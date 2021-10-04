Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Floki Picture Attracts Over 90,000 Tweets

The Shiba Inu Floki picture published by Elon Musk earlier today has garnered more than 90,000 tweets from around the crypto community

Prominent YouTube Dogecoin blogger Matt Wallace has taken to Twitter to share that after the Shiba Inu Floki picture was posted by Elon Musk earlier today, more than 90,000 tweets were published discussing his dog, Dogecoin, SHIBA, Floki Inu coin and other canine cryptocurrencies.

Over 90’000 tweets already today about Elon Musk’s #Dogecoin dog Floki :) — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 4, 2021

At the moment that the tweet was published, it did not stimulate any serious growth of DOGE or Floki. At press time, Floki is down 14.14%.

However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up almost 10% and is trading at $0.000008792. However, the coin's stay in the green has been triggered by the news of a whale buying 6 trillion SHIB and, later, a total of 276 billion SHIB on Saturday in three stashes: 116 billion, 159 billion and an extra billion SHIB.

Shiba Inu is a meme cryptocurrency that is positioned as a Dogecoin rival, which made it to the list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies earlier this year. It reached an all-time high of $0.0000388 on May 10.

Six trillion SHIB is worth approximately $46 million.