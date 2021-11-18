India May Ban Cryptocurrencies Lacking Government Approval

Cryptocurrencies may soon have to be approved by the Indian government for investors to hold or trade them on exchanges, according to a Reuters report that cites a source in the know.



Such a requirement would likely make hundreds of digital traders unavailable for the Indian crypto community.



Not complying with the stringent rules will result in penalties, the source says:

Only when a coin has been approved by the government can it be traded, else holding or trading it in may attract a penalty

The long-awaited cryptocurrency bill is likely to be introduced during the winter session of the parliament.