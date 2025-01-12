Incoming Treasury to Sell Bitcoin ETF Holdings

Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is on track to liquidate his Bitcoin ETF holdings
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 11:42
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent report by Bloomberg, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, who was recently nominated to be the new Treasury secretary, will divest his Bitcoin ETF holdings.

    The billionaire American investor owns no more than $500,000 worth of shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).

    Overall, Bessent has listed more than $500 billion worth of assets.

    If confirmed by the Senate, the investor will part ways with Connecticut-based hedge fund Key Square Group, which he co-founded back in 2015.

    The incoming Treasury secretary has millions of dollars in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), according to his personal financial disclosure.

    He also has minor exposure to iShares Gold Trust (IAU), iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

    Bessent, who will replace current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is viewed as a cryptocurrency-friendly pick.

    During a July interview with Fox Business, Bessent said that crypto was about freedom, adding that the industry was here to stay.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

