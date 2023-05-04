I'm Bitcoiner, John Lennon's Son Proclaims

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sean Ono Lennon, the younger son of Beatles legend John Lennon, has posted a tweet, referring to himself as a "Bitcoiner."

He also seems to have developed an interest in memes.

Lennon's son proclaims himself a Bitcoiner

Sean Lennon discovered Bitcoin in 2020, when the world was hit by the pandemic. Back then, in late November, he tweeted that BTC had given him more optimism than any other thing in the world, after attending Max Keiser's (a Bitcoin maxi) video podcast dubbed "Orange Pill."

He told Keiser why he likes BTC: it is unseizable, and you can travel with it anywhere in the world, keeping the safety key in your memory. All that is impossible when it comes to gold, he added.

This year Lennon made an unexpected Bitcoin statement, tweeting that "only Bitcoin can save us now." Today’s tweet seems even more unexpected.

In the comment thread to it, Lennon said: "I do it for all of you."

I’m a bitcoiner you a bitchcoiner. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 4, 2023

Popular musicians getting into crypto

Lennon Jr. is not the only musician to get into cryptocurrency over the past three years. Legendary bass player of KISS Gene Simmons is also one of them. Besides, Bitcoin and other digital currencies have become pretty popular among U.S. rappers such as Snoop Dog, Soulja Boy and others.

Souljia Boy stated earlier today that he had gotten rich off of PEPE, a popular meme coin that emerged on the scene in April. Today it has surged a staggering 91%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Sean Lennon starts following DOGE creator on Twitter

Over the weekend, the musician shared on his Twitter page that he had joined the lines of followers of Billy Markus — one of the co-founders of DOGE, the original meme cryptocurrency and offspring of Bitcoin.

In a tweet published on April 30, Lennon wrote: "It's a memes to an end..." Billy Markus responded to that, saying, "It's memes all the way down." Internet memes these days are a popular basis for cryptocurrencies, especially Shiba Inu themes like DOGE, SHIB and BabyDoge.