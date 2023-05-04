I Done Got Rich off PEPE, Rapper Soulja Boy Says, Price up 51%

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 10:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular US rapper endorses PEPE meme coin, price has surged over 51%
I Done Got Rich off PEPE, Rapper Soulja Boy Says, Price up 51%
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Popular U.S. music artist, rapper, actor, record producer, songwriter and entrepreneur DeAndre Cortez Way (known by the alias Soulja Boy), who is known to endorse various cryptocurrencies in his tweets, has taken to Twitter to mention the trendy meme coin PEPE.

In 2021, the rapper tweeted that he held XRP, Bitcoin and ADA. He even considered launching his own cryptocurrency, Souljacoin. However, that was likely a joke, as he never mentioned it again.

This time, he mentioned PEPE, saying "I done got rich off PEPE," quoting famous song "I Done Got Rich" by American hip-hop singer YEAT.

About PEPE coin

Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin based on the popular Pepe the Frog internet meme. It was launched in April this year and had a massive promotion campaign on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The founder of this meme crypto, as often happens with cryptocurrencies, remains anonymous. PEPE has become trendy recently, as many have been rushing to buy it and many have already sold their PEPE, locking in healthy profits. Thus, PEPE is outperforming well-established meme cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhsthein Media company, recently tweeted that he noticed a lot of transactions, as people have been selling their SHIB holdings to buy PEPE.

Related
'Black Swan' Author Bashes Coinbase Insiders and CEO for Getting Rich by Dumping COIN After IPO

PEPE jumps 51%, whale sells his holdings to get it

"Smart Money" tracker @lookonchain has noticed a whale converting several large chunks of cryptos for PEPE. This wallet changed 20.6 WBTC (worth $590,000), 17 billion CULT (evaluated at $90,000), 44,194 UNI (worth $235,000) and 20 ETH ($37,000) to buy 1.71 trillion PEPE.

PEPE51%_00ggwrowgoujrboyS
Image via CoinMarketCap

The latter amount is now the equivalent of $2.19 million. Thus, the whale has made a profit of roughly $1.23 million on that deal.

#PEPE #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 'Black Swan' Author Bashes Coinbase Insiders and CEO for Getting Rich by Dumping COIN After IPO
05/04/2023 - 09:55
'Black Swan' Author Bashes Coinbase Insiders and CEO for Getting Rich by Dumping COIN After IPO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $1 Million Bitcoin Bet Winner to Fund Cat House
05/04/2023 - 09:10
$1 Million Bitcoin Bet Winner to Fund Cat House
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 66% of SUI Supply Might Get Sold, Here's Why
05/04/2023 - 08:57
66% of SUI Supply Might Get Sold, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan