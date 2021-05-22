Huobi Bans Chinese Users from Derivatives Trading as Crackdown on Crypto Intensifies: Colin Wu

News
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 14:12
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Latest anti-Bitcoin (BTC) announcement may not be typical "Chinese FUD." Traders have already begun to weigh it alarming effects
Huobi Bans Chinese Users from Derivatives Trading as Crackdown on Crypto Intensifies: Colin Wu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Huobi Global, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange for Asian traders, has reportedly started banning domestic users from opening positions on derivatives markets.

New Chinese restrictions are taking shape

Journalist Colin Wu, well known for his unparalleled expertise in Chinese crypto markets, shared a screenshot taken by a Huobi trader.

Huobi restricts Chinese traders from derivatives
Image via Twitter

It looks like the administration of the exchange implemented new restrictive measures regarding the latest announcements made by Chinese officials.

Namely, domestic users are now restricted from opening positions in the derivatives section, in both futures and options contracts. Thus, Chinese traders are getting excluded from the most profitable segment of crypto trading.

As covered by U.Today previously, since 2019, derivatives trading surpasses the spot section by a wide margin, so these restrictions, if true, would have a tremendous effect on the crypto scene.

Golden Days for FUDs of all sorts

Mr. Wu outlined that Binance, Huobi, Bybit and OKEx are the world's largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges. Derivatives trading is far more important for them than spot trading.

Yesterday, on May 21, 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) plunged 12 percent in almost no time following the announcement of Chinese watchdogs' plans to ban crypto mining.

Related
Bitcoin Plunges 12 Percent as China Calls for Crackdown on Crypto Mining

Bitball Bitball

Earlier this week, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to a multi-month low of $30,000 as Chinese regulators reiterated their recommendation against Chinese entrepreneurs facilitating crypto-related operations.

China periodically issues this kind of statement, so the majority of long-term holders interpret it as "FUD."

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE and ADA Price Analysis for May 22
05/22/2021 - 15:01

BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE and ADA Price Analysis for May 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Might Be Leaving China. Is This Good or Bad?
05/22/2021 - 14:47

Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Might Be Leaving China. Is This Good or Bad?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Huobi Bans Chinese Users from Derivatives Trading as Crackdown on Crypto Intensifies: Colin Wu
05/22/2021 - 14:12

Huobi Bans Chinese Users from Derivatives Trading as Crackdown on Crypto Intensifies: Colin Wu
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img