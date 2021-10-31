lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Huge Shiba Inu Billboard Appears in Times Square

News
Sun, 10/31/2021 - 18:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is taking over Times Square after hitting record highs earlier this week
Huge Shiba Inu Billboard Appears in Times Square
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A gigantic digital billboard promoting the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has popped up in New York City's Times Square.

The display reads: “We will reach the moon soon,” referring to the widely used slang phrase in the cryptocurrency community.

woj
woj

Shiba Inu is not the first meme coin to land in Times Square. Earlier this year, the proponents of Dogecoin and Safemoon also bought ad space in one of the busiest pedestrian areas of the world when the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies were at their respective peaks of popularity.

Related
13 Fascinating Facts About Bitcoin White Paper

The price of a single Times Square billboard can reach $50,000 for a one-day program.        

While Shiba Inu has made significant strides in terms of exchange listings over the past two months, it is still challenging to buy it in New York due to stringent regulations. Members of the community even went as far as creating a Change.org petition in order to allow New Yorkers to purchase the high-flying meme cryptocurrency on Coinbase.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Huge Shiba Inu Billboard Appears in Times Square
10/31/2021 - 18:14
Huge Shiba Inu Billboard Appears in Times Square
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
10/31/2021 - 14:19
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 13 Fascinating Facts About Bitcoin White Paper
10/31/2021 - 12:11
13 Fascinating Facts About Bitcoin White Paper
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya